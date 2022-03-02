Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/22/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ BJRI opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $692.36 million, a P/E ratio of -174.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.