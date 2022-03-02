Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $692.36 million, a P/E ratio of -174.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 463,331 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after buying an additional 180,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

