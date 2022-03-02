Analysts Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Target Price at $30.06

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,793,000 after acquiring an additional 274,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 520,705 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 481.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,480 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.99. 1,983,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,997. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

