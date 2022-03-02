Analysts Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT at $658.65

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $658.65.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

AVGO opened at $570.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.29. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

