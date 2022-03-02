Analysts Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Target Price at $18.60

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. 33,907,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,789,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

