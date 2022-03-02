Analysts Set RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Price Target at €58.97

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €58.97 ($66.26).

RTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.80 ($70.56) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($67.24) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($85.42).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.