Analysts Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Target Price at $295.86

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.83.

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Watsco by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Watsco by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,258 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $273.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a one year low of $233.13 and a one year high of $318.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.35 and a 200 day moving average of $287.19.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

