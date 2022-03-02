Analyzing AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and IPG Photonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.78 -$608.06 million N/A N/A IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 4.40 $278.42 million $5.16 23.55

IPG Photonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A IPG Photonics 19.06% 10.10% 8.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AU Optronics and IPG Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 IPG Photonics 1 2 4 0 2.43

IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $184.71, suggesting a potential upside of 52.00%. Given IPG Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats AU Optronics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Optronics (Get Rating)

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

