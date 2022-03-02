Analyzing California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and APA (NASDAQ:APA)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) and APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 4.45, meaning that its stock price is 345% more volatile than the S&P 500.

California Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. APA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. California Resources pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. APA pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. California Resources has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and APA has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for California Resources and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00 APA 0 6 10 1 2.71

California Resources presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.87%. APA has a consensus target price of $37.47, indicating a potential upside of 0.49%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than APA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California Resources and APA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.89 billion 1.81 $1.77 billion $7.49 5.68 APA $7.99 billion 1.62 -$4.86 billion $2.59 14.40

California Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APA. California Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 32.40% 42.74% 14.98% APA 12.44% -552.09% 10.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

California Resources beats APA on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.