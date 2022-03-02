Analyzing Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patria Investments and Lazard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $146.40 million 5.73 $141.30 million $0.90 18.01 Lazard $3.27 billion 1.09 $528.06 million $4.63 7.33

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Lazard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Patria Investments pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lazard pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lazard has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Lazard is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Patria Investments and Lazard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lazard 0 3 1 0 2.25

Patria Investments presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.31%. Lazard has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.33%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Lazard.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Lazard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 52.03% 32.22% 26.27% Lazard 16.13% 62.20% 8.93%

Patria Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Lazard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness. The Asset Management segment provides global investment solutions and investment management services. The company was founded by Alexandre Lazard, Lazare Lazard, and Simon Lazard in 1848 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

