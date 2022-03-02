Analyzing SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) & ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) and ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of SomaLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of ICON Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SomaLogic and ICON Public’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ICON Public $5.48 billion 3.43 $332.33 million $2.95 78.38

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SomaLogic and ICON Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00 ICON Public 0 3 7 0 2.70

SomaLogic presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 68.87%. ICON Public has a consensus target price of $281.89, suggesting a potential upside of 21.92%. Given SomaLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than ICON Public.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and ICON Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A ICON Public 2.79% 12.71% 6.04%

Summary

ICON Public beats SomaLogic on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development. The company was founded by John Climax and Ronan Lambe in June 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

