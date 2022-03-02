Andy Bird Sells 205,349 Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.76), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,799,180.16).

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 657.60 ($8.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 619.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 657.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 571 ($7.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 883.60 ($11.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSON. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.39) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.48) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital raised shares of Pearson to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.92) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 705 ($9.46).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

