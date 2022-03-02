AnimalGo (GOM2) One Day Trading Volume Hits $490,152.00

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $32.92 million and $490,152.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00034859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00105512 BTC.

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

