Anshooman Aga Purchases 2,000 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $23,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HSC stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $951.49 million, a PE ratio of -300.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

HSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Harsco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

