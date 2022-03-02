ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.640-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.220 EPS.

ANSS opened at $318.23 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a one year low of $278.22 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.70.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.09.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

