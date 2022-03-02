Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 916.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after buying an additional 588,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $16.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $468.40. 45,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $450.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.65 and a fifty-two week high of $472.01. The firm has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.28%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

