Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of APLS traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,293. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,521 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,119,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 116,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 77,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after buying an additional 47,744 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

