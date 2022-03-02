Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of APLS traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,293. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,521 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,119,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 116,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 77,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after buying an additional 47,744 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.