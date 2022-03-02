APi Group (NYSE:APG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.81 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

APG traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74. APi Group has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,515,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,293,000 after buying an additional 743,764 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in APi Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 650,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,773,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

