Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) CFO Jeffrey G. Black Purchases 15,000 Shares

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

APEN stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.26. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 129,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

APEN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

