AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $154.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,878.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 775.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

