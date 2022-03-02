Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,771 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,749 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT traded up $4.36 on Wednesday, reaching $133.97. 216,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,039,691. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.74.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.