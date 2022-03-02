Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Update

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 1,182.8% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,032,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMNL opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Applied Minerals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Applied Minerals, Inc engages in the production of halloysite clay and natural iron oxide solutions. It offers its products under the Dragonite, Dragonite-XR, Dragonite-HP, Dragonite-PureWhite, and Amiron brands. The company was founded on March 4, 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

