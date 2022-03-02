Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) SVP Sells $62,280.00 in Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

