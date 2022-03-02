Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Update

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 36,300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APSI stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Aqua Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems, Inc develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies.

