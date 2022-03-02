Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Update

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 36,300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
APSI stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Aqua Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.
Aqua Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aqua Power Systems (APSI)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.