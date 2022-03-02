Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $19.92.
Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.
