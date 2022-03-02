Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,869 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,668 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCH opened at $123.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.18. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $125.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.52%.

Arch Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.