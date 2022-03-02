Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Short Interest Down 84.3% in February

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth about $284,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000.

Shares of ATSPT opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

