Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 168,762 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCT stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

