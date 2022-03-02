Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.44.

ARCT opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $582.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 152,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after purchasing an additional 357,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

