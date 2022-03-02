Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.72

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 1339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

AMBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,534,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 330,072 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,052 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,611,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,857 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $39,840,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $39,840,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

