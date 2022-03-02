Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 8.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Ares Management by 14.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

