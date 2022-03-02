Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells $718,727.82 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) COO Anshul Sadana sold 5,871 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $718,727.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 10,660 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,307,342.40.

On Monday, January 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $1,520,333.12.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 16,936 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $2,106,160.96.

Arista Networks stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.88. 1,937,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.