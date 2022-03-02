Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arkema from €136.00 ($152.81) to €142.00 ($159.55) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arkema from €145.00 ($162.92) to €146.00 ($164.04) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arkema from €124.00 ($139.33) to €129.00 ($144.94) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Arkema from €123.00 ($138.20) to €120.00 ($134.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

ARKAY traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.55. 14,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Arkema has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $152.18. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Arkema Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

