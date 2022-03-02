ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $15.72 Million Stock Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,292 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.16% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,199,000 after acquiring an additional 269,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 29,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PMVP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $755.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.56.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

