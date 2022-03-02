ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,430 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.01% of Victory Capital worth $24,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCTR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 168.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after buying an additional 621,868 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at $4,439,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Victory Capital by 30.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 110,662 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 412.1% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 107,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 86,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Victory Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 68,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Victory Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.