ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,180 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 8.62% of NexImmune worth $29,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 259.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NexImmune by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEXI. Zacks Investment Research raised NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NexImmune stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. NexImmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

