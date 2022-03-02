ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 298,050 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298,050 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 262,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,522,000 after purchasing an additional 700,379 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,825,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

DNB opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNB. Barclays lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Dun & Bradstreet (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.