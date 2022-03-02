ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 92,673 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,715,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92,673 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 5.71% of ChannelAdvisor worth $43,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 273,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 153,247 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,777,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,334,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 148,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 108,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $536.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.86.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

