Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives GBX 465 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 465 ($6.24).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASCL shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.31) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 490 ($6.57) to GBX 450 ($6.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.90) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

ASCL stock traded down GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 314.20 ($4.22). The company had a trading volume of 346,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,382. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 297.80 ($4.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 456.80 ($6.13). The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 360.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 397.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

