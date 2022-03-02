Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Up 446.2% in February

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,006,400 shares, an increase of 446.2% from the January 31st total of 1,465,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,477,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Asia Broadband stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

Asia Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

