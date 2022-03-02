Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 2,700 ($36.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,367.50.

OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

