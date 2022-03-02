Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,464 ($33.06).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.89) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.23) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.19) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.07), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,072,357.01).

LON:ABF traded down GBX 50.41 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,748.09 ($23.45). The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,987.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,951.79. The company has a market capitalization of £13.84 billion and a PE ratio of 29.73. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,719 ($23.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

