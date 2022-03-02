Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives $2,700.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 2,700 ($36.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
ASBFY opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
