Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $57.00. The stock traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 2131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,361,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after buying an additional 304,700 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Astec Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

