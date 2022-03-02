Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.17

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.10, with a volume of 7642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.19.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 6.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

