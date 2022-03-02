Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.49%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AVIR opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $536.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

