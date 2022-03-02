Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) versus Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Critical Contrast

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Athira Pharma and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athira Pharma N/A -13.96% -13.64% Gritstone bio -155.88% -38.51% -30.07%

Athira Pharma has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athira Pharma and Gritstone bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$19.95 million ($1.29) -7.21 Gritstone bio $4.04 million 82.46 -$105.31 million ($1.28) -3.83

Athira Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gritstone bio. Athira Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Athira Pharma and Gritstone bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athira Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gritstone bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Athira Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 260.22%. Gritstone bio has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 389.80%. Given Gritstone bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than Athira Pharma.

Summary

Gritstone bio beats Athira Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019/ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions; and ATH-1018 for peripheral nervous system disorders, such as neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Gritstone bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

