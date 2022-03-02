ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) PT Lowered to $2.25 at Citigroup

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

NYSE ATIP opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $251,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $863,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $1,419,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

