Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 191.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.9%.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,220. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.