AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

