Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUPH. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.80.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.